Podcast: What’s at stake at the Glasgow climate conference?

On this Policy Forum Pod, we discuss climate change, security, and the upcoming UN Conference of the Parties in Glasgow with Robert Glasser.

What’s been achieved so far in international climate change negotiations? What lessons need to be learnt from both Australia’s Black Summer and the most recent wildfire season in North America? And what’s at stake at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. This week on Policy Forum Pod, Head of the Climate and Security Policy Centre at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Dr Robert Glasser joins Dr Arnagretta Hunter and Professor Sharon Bessell to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3F1Gv2V

Robert Glasser is Head of the Climate and Security Policy Centre at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and Honorary Associate Professor at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for the ANU Medical School.

