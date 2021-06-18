Podcast: Why policymakers need to value caring

It’s the glue that holds society together, but existing economic and policy systems find care so hard to place a value on. On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, social security researcher Elise Klein and community advocate Millie Rooney join us to discuss valuing care in public policy.

How does the country value different forms of care compared to what’s been considered to be ‘productive’ work? What would happen if Australia made caring a central tenet of its policy-making rather than a secondary consideration? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dr Elise Klein, Senior Lecturer at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy, and Dr Millie Rooney, National Coordinator at Australia reMADE, join hosts Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss how and why Australian policymakers should place greater value on care. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3wDvIHp

Elise Klein OAM is a Senior Lecturer of Public Policy at Crawford School of Public Policy whose research interests include Indigenous policy, development interventions, women’s economic empowerment, and economic rights.

Millie Rooney is the Coordinator for Australia ReMADE, an independent, non-profit leadership network where Australian civil society leaders can collaborate with one another.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

