Podcast: Work with James Suzman

In the first episode of our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on work, anthropologist and author James Suzman joins us to look at the history of work and its profound impact on society.

Understanding the role of work in our lives, the impact it has, and the inequities it often perpetuates may provide some of the solutions to the major challenges facing society – from environmental destruction to the undervaluing of care. In this new Policy Forum Pod mini-series Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter explore work from a range of angles and seek solutions to these issues with an amazing line-up of guests. On the first episode in the series, Dr James Suzman, anthropologist and author of Work: A history of how we spend our time, joins us to discuss how contemporary society’s understanding of economics is changing the way we work, live, and relate to our natural environment. Listen here: https://bit.ly/37rwo7X

James Suzman is an anthropologist and author of the books Work, A History of How We Spend Our Time and Affluence Without Abundance and Director of Anthropos Ltd, a think tank that applies anthropological methods to solving contemporary social and economic problems.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

