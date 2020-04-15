Policy challenges of responding to climate change and COVID-19

In this episode, we talk to the former head of Emergency Management Australia Mark Crosweller about national resilience in an era of climate change and COVID-19.

How has Australia’s recent bushfire disaster impacted the way policymakers consider climate change and its impact on national security? Has COVID-19 illuminated the fragility of an interdependent society? What is it that keeps a former Director General of Emergency Management Australia awake at night? In this National Security Podcast, Mark Crosweller talks about our vulnerability to the increased severity of climate change-driven natural disasters, the impacts of national crises like COVID-19, and how we need to change the way we look at developing national resilience in the face of a dangerous future. Listen here: https://aca.st/d2730f

Mark Crosweller was the Director General of Emergency Management Australia and led the National Resilience Taskforce for the Commonwealth Government of Australia. Mark’s professional life has seen him serve in leadership roles for state and territory, as well as national governments across numerous disaster response and crisis management portfolio.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

