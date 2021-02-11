Presidential trials and tribulations with Jennifer Hunt

On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Jennifer Hunt joins Mark Kenny to discuss the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump, the future of the Republican Party, and whether President Biden’s new cabinet is a case of ‘back to the future’.

He is the only president to be impeached twice, but will Donald Trump be held to account in the wake of the riots at the Capitol building on 6 January? Will the Republican Party change course now Trump has been voted out of office? And will the new Biden administration be able to govern effectively in a fractious political environment? On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Dr Jennifer Hunt joins Professor Mark Kenny in the Crawford School studio to discuss the tenuous status of democracy in the United States. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3qaaQEH

Jennifer Hunt is a research associate at the US Studies Centre and has recently been appointed to the Macquarie University Department of Security Studies and Criminology.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.