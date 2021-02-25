Scarcity with Liz Allen

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Liz Allen joins us to discuss social security, living with scarcity, and whether Australia needs a reset in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

What impact does the ‘othering’ of people experiencing disadvantage have on Australia’s most vulnerable citizens? Why does Australians’ postcode have such an impact on their health outcomes? And what demographic changes is the COVID-19 pandemic bringing about around the world? On this week’s Democracy Sausage Extra, Dr Liz Allen (Dr Demography herself!) joins us to take a very personal look at living with scarcity, plus the future of Australian society. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3uvNLi7

Liz Allen is a demographer and social researcher with quantitative and qualitative expertise at The Australian National University (ANU), and author of The Future of Us: Demography gets a makeover.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.