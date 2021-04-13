Senator James Paterson on Australian security and foreign interference

In this episode of the National Security Podcast — part of our Security Summit Series — Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security Senator James Paterson chats to Head of the ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf.

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) has become increasingly prominent in recent years. Its work is not only highly visible, but highly influential too — as so much policy and legislation now has a national security edge to it. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Senator James Paterson shares a snapshot of the Committee he now chairs — what it is and what it does — with Head of the National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf. Their wide-ranging conversation spans Australia-China relations, countering foreign interference in Australian universities, sovereignty, bipartisanship and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/329fJDl

Senator James Paterson is Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, Deputy Chair of the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 and Australian co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. He was elected as a Senator for Victoria in 2016.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

You might also be interested in the recent paper authored by Katherine Mansted, Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College, The Domestic Security Grey Zone: Navigating the Space Between Foreign Influence and Foreign Interference.

