The new pandemic playbook with Sanjaya Senanayake

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny is joined by infectious diseases expert Sanjaya Senanayake to discuss what we’ve learned about COVID-19 and handling pandemics.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused over two million deaths worldwide and turned life on its head for billions more. While pandemics aren’t a new phenomenon, many governments were unprepared for the severity and scale of this new virus. So what have health experts and policymakers learned over the last year? What remains uncertain? And what impact will this crisis have on how the world prepares for the next pandemic? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake from The Australian National University (ANU) joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3avwZXp

Sanjaya Senanayake is an Infectious Diseases Physician at Canberra Hospital and Associate Professor at ANU Medical School.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

