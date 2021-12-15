The second (and possibly last) Annual Democracy Sausage Awards

As the curtain comes down on Democracy Sausage for another year, Frank Bongiorno, Chris Wallace, Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny look back at the best and worst of 2021.

Who performed this year’s most flagrant and self-interested political backflip? Who has been the most effective political leader? And what do Scott Morrison and the Beatles have in common? On the final episode of Democracy Sausage for 2021, we roll out the red carpet and give out the gongs for the best and worst in politics of 2021. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3yrrPqS

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at ANU.

Chris Wallace is Associate Professor at the University of Canberra and author of How To Win An Election.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.