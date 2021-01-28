These days with Stan Grant

On the first episode of Democracy Sausage for 2021, journalist and author Stan Grant joins Mark Kenny to discuss whether President Joe Biden can address the serious challenges facing the United States, plus the trajectory of the Australia Day debate.

It was meant to be a reset, but will 2021 actually be a year of reckoning in the United States, with the country struggling to address its deep divisions? Can Biden do what his predecessors couldn’t (or wouldn’t) and tackle entrenched inequalities? And is a change to the date of Australia Day now inevitable? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Stan Grant joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss what changes the new year might bring in the United States, plus continuity and change in Australia’s national identity. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2MtUQyn

Stan Grant is the Vice Chancellor’s Chair of Australian-Indigenous Belonging at Charles Sturt University and the ABC‘s International Affairs Analyst.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

