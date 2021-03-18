Truth and treaty with Lidia Thorpe

On this Democracy Sausage, Gunnai Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman and Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe joins Mark Kenny to discuss truth-telling, the right to self-determination, and the idea of a black caucus.

What changes need to occur for Australia’s First People to achieve self-determination? Will the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission in Victoria put pressure on the Federal Government to begin a truth-telling process? And is Australia’s Parliament ready for a treaty? On this episode of Democracy Sausage Extra, Professor Mark Kenny talks to Gunnai Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman and Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe about addressing past and current injustices against Australia’s First People, returning to grassroots conversations, and the lessons from New Zealand’s Treaty of Waitangi. Listen here: https://bit.ly/30UQ6Wg

Lidia Thorpe is the first Aboriginal person elected to Victorian parliament as the Greens MP for Northcote and is currently Senator for Victoria. She is The Greens Federal spokesperson for First Nations, Justice, and Sport.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

