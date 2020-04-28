What does COVID-19 mean for the Pacific’s future?

For the Pacific, COVID-19 is a crisis like no other, with long-term ramifications for the security challenges envisaged in the Bitekawa and Boe declarations, Tuiloma Neroni Slade writes.

COVID-19 is the first crisis so large that it is confronting all Pacific Forum countries at the same time. It will command the highest political leadership, significant effort and resources, and will test the efficacy of the response measures set out for the region in the Bitekawa and Boe declarations.

In response to this pandemic, immediate, close, and effective coordination of policy and requisite practical action is needed, no doubt under Ministerial oversight and with the involvement of the Pacific Forum Secretariat.

It will have to involve all key agencies in the region, as well as the engagement of key international organisations and development partners. Other agencies of the region and of regional governments would also need to play their part, including regional research agencies and civil society groups.

This poses a significant challenge, but it is also an opportunity for the countries of the Pacific to strengthen, or initiate, national security policies that can ensure the provision and functioning of needed equipment and support services, and to build on this experience to meet other regional crises in the future.

In the Biketawa Declaration of 2000, Pacific Forum Leaders established a mechanism to strengthen collective action and the security of the Pacific countries, and the region overall, in times of crisis. The application of Bitekawa principles had major early success, and successfully reversed serious deteriorations of security and national development efforts in the Solomon Islands and Nauru. The Biketawa Declaration is being invoked again in the face of COVID-19.

In 2018, building on the Biketawa experience, leaders proclaimed the Boe Declaration on Regional Security and, reaffirming the responsibility to sustain Pacific peoples and resources, agreed on measures to strengthen and enhance capacities to pursue collective security objectives.

In the Boe Declaration, there was affirmation of climate change as the ‘single greatest threat’ and recognition of an increasingly complex regional security environment driven by multifaceted security challenges. It was also accepted there was need for an expanded concept of security to address the wide range of security issues in the region, both traditional and non-traditional. Particular emphasis was given to human security, including humanitarian assistance, to protect the rights, health and prosperity of Pacific people.

This vision for Pacific regionalism and peace and security is now being severely threatened by the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 is so utterly overwhelming in its reach, rapidity, and lethality that it stands apart from all other global pandemics, with the global death toll growing at alarming levels. All countries and regions are in danger, whatever their size or power. Right now, there is no ready cure or vaccine, making it an incredibly serious threat to any community.

While emergency measures are now being taken in all parts of the world, it is clear that the time ahead will be one of widespread health risks and of social, financial, and economic turmoil for the international community as a whole.

The Pacific is a region of extreme diversity, not least in capacities and resources. While some countries are highly developed and far better positioned in the struggle against such a crisis, the greater majority are not.

Many Pacific island countries are lacking in the requisite health services and resources they need to cope with a crisis of this magnitude.

Alone, they are also unlikely to be able to deal with the global economic consequences of the pandemic, which are certain to disrupt the normal functioning of society.

Smaller island countries are especially vulnerable. The reality is that COVID-19, unchecked and allowed to run rampant, would be simply catastrophic for small Pacific island countries, their communities and economies. On top of it all, the relentless Cyclone Harold has also wreaked a path of destruction across the Pacific.

The Boe Declaration stands for the solidarity of Pacific regionalism. There is no other feasible option for the small and vulnerable in the face of this type of universally impacting health crisis, certainly not one doubled with the disaster of a violent cyclone. It is most timely, and welcomed, that Foreign Ministers of Forum countries are employing technology to have urgent discussions that can explore a potential response.

The early release of the United Nations Secretary General’s report, Shared responsibility, global solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, which gives emphasis to the urgency of needed support, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable people and countries, is also welcome.

T his is an unprecedented human crisis calling for the clearest global cooperation and demanding, as the report underscores. Maximum effort will be needed from the world’s leading economies, including coordinated, decisive, inclusive, and innovative policy action.

Most helpfully for the region, there is equally supportive responses from development partner countries, international organisations and the multilateral financial institutions. In all this, there is a need for a forward-looking fix on the 2030 Agenda to ensure that the recovery from COVID-19 includes building global systems focused on building inclusive and sustainable economies for all countries. Only then can they be more resilient in the face of future crises.

There is demand for global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, rooted in humanitarian principles. This solidarity need not detract from global efforts to deal with the separate, but also calamitous, dangers of climate change.

Disasters change history, in part because they reveal pitfalls in the system. If the world works together, the coronavirus crisis can do just that, and provide a new and improved methodology for shared global interdependence. It can show the need for resilient health and financial systems, and sustainable economies. But to do this, policymakers must learn from the mistakes of this crisis, and take it as an opportunity to build the future, in the Pacific and everywhere else.