Australia’s Cabinet reshuffle and women in politics

On this landmark episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny is joined by Marija Taflaga, Chris Wallace, and Sarah Ison to discuss the reshuffle of the Australian Cabinet and women in parliament.

Will the Cabinet reshuffle lead to better outcomes for women in Australia? Why hasn’t the government re-introduced gender budgeting? And will the Coalition look to introduce gender quotas? On the 150th episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny chats with Associate Professor Chris Wallace from the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, journalist for The West Australian Sarah Ison, and podleague Dr Marija Taflaga about women’s policy and Australia’s new front bench. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3dmPzlY

Marija Taflaga is the Director of The Australian National University (ANU) Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Chris Wallace is an Associate Professor at the University of Canberra. Entering the history profession after a first career as an economic and political journalist in the Canberra Press Gallery, her work focuses on political, international and global history with special reference to leadership.

Sarah Ison is a political correspondent for The West Australian.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

