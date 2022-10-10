Democracy Sausage: In for the long haul?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Bill Browne from The Australia Institute joins political scientist Marija Taflaga and host Mark Kenny to discuss what leads to one-term governments, political instability, and the razor-thin margins between success and failure in politics.

Bill Browne is the Director of the Democracy and Accountability Program at The Australia Institute. His work spans the use of opinion polling, carbon capture and storage, truth in political advertising reforms, digital technology, proportionate fines and the role of the states and the Senate in Australian democracy.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of the ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer at the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Show notes | The following were mentioned in this episode:

One-term state and territory governments in Australia, Bill Browne, (2022)

