Democracy Sausage: Is Australia stuck in policy limbo?

Governance expert Mark Evans joins Mark Kenny this week at the Democracy Sausage hotplate to discuss achieving change in Australia’s policy and political landscape, plus Keir Starmer’s struggles as British opposition leader.

Has Australia missed an opportunity to adopt a more shared, decentralised decision-making structure through the National Cabinet? Why hasn’t the country seen a stronger push for major policy change in the wake of the pandemic? And after a major by-election loss, why is United Kingdom Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer struggling to cut-through in British politics? On the new Democracy Sausage, Director of the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis at the University of Canberra Professor Mark Evans joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3v1HHh9

Mark Evans is Director of Democracy 2025 at the Museum of Australian Democracy and Professor of Governance at University of Canberra.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

