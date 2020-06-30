Democracy Sausage podcast: COVID-19 and climate – dealing with the diabolical

On this Democracy Sausage we take a look at tackling the climate crisis as Australia is still battling the coronavirus. Mark Kenny is joined by Kieran Gilbert, Frank Jotzo, and Marija Taflaga.

Australia’s attempts to tackle climate change have been a catastrophic failure of public policy. But can Labor and the Coalition park partisanship to find policies that tackle the problem without stumbling on the politics? Joining Professor Mark Kenny at the Democracy Sausage hotplate are Professor Frank Jotzo, Sky News’ Kieran Gilbert, and regular podleague Dr Marija Taflaga. The panel also look at how the upcoming US election might affect international pressure to address the climate crisis, and whether Australia has the potential to be a green energy superpower. Listen here: https://aca.st/2e1105

Kieran Gilbert is Chief News Anchor for Sky News Australia where he hosts AM Agenda and First Edition.

Professor Frank Jotzo is Director of The Centre for Climate Economics and Policy at Crawford School of Public Policy and an ANU Public Policy Fellow.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is Director of the Australian Politics Studies Centre in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

