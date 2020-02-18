Democracy Sausage podcast: Religious freedom and the fossil fuel flock

On this week’s Democracy Sausage, we chat about Australia’s religious freedom bill, Parliament’s pro-coal wing, and the country’s search for political vision in challenging times.

Has the National Party’s leadership drama made it harder for Prime Minister Morrison to pivot on climate policy? Is the government’s religious freedom bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’? And who will take responsibility for outlining a positive, hopeful message on climate and culture? This week on Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny is joined by an outstanding panel – Marija Taflaga, Frank Bongiorno, Anne McNaughton, and John Warhurst – for your weekly fry-up of politics and public affairs. Listen here: https://aca.st/d30f55

Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Professor John Warhurst is an Emeritus Professor of political science at The Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

Anne McNaughton is a Senior Lecturer at the ANU College of Law, as well as being a Fellow of the European Law Institute and one of the coordinators of the Special Interest Group on Contract Tort and Property Law. Anne’s research focuses on the European Union as a unique legal order in international law.

Professor Frank Bongiorno is the Head of the School of History at ANU and an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian. He is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.