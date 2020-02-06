Democracy Sausage Second Serve: Brexit got done?

While Big Ben didn’t bong for Brexit after all, on 31 January, Britain rang in a new era. On this special Democracy Sausage Second Serve, Mark Kenny chats with Dr Rob Manwaring from Flinders University about the road ahead for Britain.



On 31 January 2020, the United Kingdom formally left the European Union, three and a half years after the initial referendum. While many celebrated, Dr Rob Manwaring says the UK faces a herculean task before the transition period elapses at the end of the year. With a European free trade deal to negotiate, Scottish leaders pushing for independence, and the Irish border issue unresolved, is this just the beginning? Listen here: http://bit.ly/2ndservebrexit

Rob Manwaring is a Senior Lecturer in the College of Business, Law and Government at Flinders University. He teaches a range of policy and political topics, and his research examines centre-left political parties, democratic politics, and public policy.

Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

