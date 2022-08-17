Democracy Sausage: The net good of the net

Shirley Leitch, Paul Pickering and Katrina Grant from The Australian National University join Mark Kenny to discuss how to make social media a safe and constructive space.

How has social media changed the way we see the world? In the wake of the 2019 Christchurch massacre and the January 6 insurrection, how can policymakers ensure these platforms don’t continue to be hives of violence and discrimination? And is social media a threat or a positive for democracy? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, The Australian National University’s Emeritus Professors Shirley Leitch and Paul Pickering and Dr Katrina Grant join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the Internet, democracy, and their new publication, Rethinking Social Media and Extremism. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3T6gmHg

Rethinking Social Media and Extremism, edited by Shirley Leitch and Paul Pickering, is free to download from ANU Press.

Shirley Leitch is Emeritus Professor and a Professorial Fellow at The Australian National University (ANU) Australian Studies Institute. She was formerly Pro Vice-Chancellor of Education & Global Education at ANU, and Dean at the ANU College of Business and Economics.

Katrina Grant is Senior Lecturer in Digital Humanities at ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Paul Pickering is a Professor and Director of ANU Australian Studies Institute.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

