Democracy Sausage: The tempest

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, researchers Rebecca Colvin and Jamie Pittock join Mark Kenny to discuss Australian attitudes to climate change, how they influence people’s voting patterns, and Australia’s increasingly severe weather events.

Was the so-called climate election of 2019 lost, or simply never fought? Will a shock event like the recent floods in New South Wales, or Australia’s Black Summer a little over a year ago, change the way people vote? And what will more frequent and more severe weather events mean for vulnerable Australian communities? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, social scientist at Crawford School of Public Policy Dr Rebecca Colvin and environmental scientist at Fenner School of Environment and Society Professor Jamie Pittock join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss climate politics, and whether leadership can move Australia in line with the growing number of countries making more substantial emissions reductions commitments. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sCh0ym

Bec Colvin is a Lecturer at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy with the Resources, Environment & Development Group. Prior to joining Crawford, she was a knowledge exchange specialist for the ANU Climate Change Institute.

Jamie Pittock is a Professor in the Fenner School of Environment and Society. Jamie is a member of the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists and the World Commission on Protected Areas and chairs the Eminent Scientists Group of the World Wide Fund For Nature Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

