Democracy Sausage: The third Annual Democracy Sausage Awards

Roll out the red carpet and prepare to get fancy, it’s that time of year again – we present the third edition of the very serious and highly revered Annual Democracy Sausage Awards.

Which international leader stood tall in the performance of a lifetime? Who stole the show as Best New Musical Talent? And who selflessly gave it all for the ensemble as Best Supporting Minister? On the Democracy Sausage night-of-nights, Mark Kenny, Marija Taflaga and Frank Bongiorno give out the gongs for the best and worst of politics in 2022. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3UTGcxP

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at The Australian National University (ANU).

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

