Democracy Sausage: What Australia thinks

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, The Australian National University’s Matthew Gray joins Mark Kenny to discuss the impact of the pandemic on Australian attitudes and how data can help us better understand ourselves.

Has the pandemic affected the views of Australians about migration? How do young people in the country feel about the direction the country is heading in? And are governments missing their chance to permanently improve economic and environmental outcomes in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis? Professor Matthew Gray, Director of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, joins Professor Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage to discuss the What Australia Thinks project, a nation-wide public conversation that provides a comprehensive and continually evolving outlook on Australian attitudes. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3EULWAF

Matthew Gray is Professor in the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences and Director of the Centre for Social Research and Methods.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.