Democracy Sausage: When trust collapses

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Tony Ward and Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to talk about perceptions of corruption and the importance of trust in the political process.

Why has Australia fallen down the Corruption Perceptions Index in recent years? What does this mean for the country’s economy and political institutions? And what can governments do to restore trust and prevent cynicism from becoming corrosive? Dr Tony Ward from the University of Melbourne joins The Australian National University (ANU)’s Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/363IZ3x

Tony Ward is a Fellow in Historical Studies at the University of Melbourne.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

