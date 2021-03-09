Democracy Sausage: Will Australia-China relations continue to spiral?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny is joined by China experts Yun Jiang and Graeme Smith to discuss Chinese politics, and the country’s relationships with the United States and Australia.

How will relations between China and the United States progress under the new Biden administration? Is the proposal by a Chinese company to build a new fishing hub in Papua New Guinea a security threat to Australia or a case of confirmation bias on the part of Australian commentators? What impact are the souring relations between China and Australia having on Asian-Australians? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former policy adviser and China Story blog editor Yun Jiang and co-host of The Little Red Podcast Dr Graeme Smith join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss competition between China and the United States, plus Sino-Australian relations. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3rwFVmr

Yun Jiang is a managing editor of the China Story blog at The Australian National University (ANU) and a researcher at ANU Australian Centre on China in World.

Graeme Smith is a fellow at ANU Department of Pacific Affairs and co-host of The Little Red Podcast.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.