Democracy Sausage: With friends like these

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Director of the British Foreign Policy Group and COP26 attendee Sophia Gaston joins Mark Kenny and Marija Taflaga to discuss the ‘last chance’ climate conference, European and British politics, and the Morrison-Macron fracas.

What’s life like on this inside of the ‘circus’ that is an international climate change negotiation? What are the prospects for serious commitments on emission reduction before COP26 ends? And with Angela Merkel stepping down as German Chancellor after 15 years at the helm, what does the future hold for European Union politics? Sophia Gaston from the British Foreign Policy Group joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to share her insights from COP26 in Glasgow and on British and European politics. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3qzFOcr

Sophia Gaston is Director of the British Foreign Policy Group, an independent think tank focusing on advancing knowledge and debate around Britain’s international affairs.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of The Australian National University (ANU) Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

