Democracy Sausage podcast: Coronavirus crisis – there’s an app for that

On this episode Mark Kenny talks with Anne McNaughton, Mark Evans, and Marija Taflaga about the government’s COVID-19 app, post-crisis tax and economics, and whether consensus politics has any chance of continuing after the crisis.

The government has released its coronavirus-tracing app, but do Australians trust their government with the data it gathers? Could it be time to revisit the findings of the Henry Tax Review as the country charts a course to recovery? And will the consensus politics we’ve seen through the national cabinet continue after the crisis? Professor Mark Kenny is joined at the Democracy Sausage hotplate by Anne McNaughton, Professor Mark Evans, and Dr Marija Taflaga to chew over the week in politics and public affairs. Listen here: https://aca.st/dc8efa

Mark Kenny is a professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Anne McNaughton is a senior lecturer at the ANU College of Law and conducts research on the European Union as a unique legal order in international law.

Mark Evans is Director of Democracy 2025 at the Museum of Australian Democracy and Professor of Governance at University of Canberra.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.