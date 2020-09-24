Low emissions technologies and Australia’s energy future with Kenneth Baldwin

On this Democracy Sausage Extra, laser physicist Kenneth Baldwin joins Mark Kenny to discuss the five priority technologies in the government’s new Technology Investment Roadmap, and whether they will put Australia on the right track to quickly and effectively reduce emissions.

This week, as part of its Technology Investment Roadmap, the Australian government revealed the five low-emission technologies it will prioritise for investment: clean hydrogen, energy storage, low emissions steel and aluminium production, carbon capture and storage, and soil carbon sequestration. But what are these technologies and how do they work? What is their outlook in Australia’s future energy marketplace? And will they be enough to counter the threat of climate change? On this episode of Democracy Sausage Extra, Professor Mark Kenny and Director of ANU Energy Change Institute Professor Kenneth Baldwin put the five technologies under the microscope to reveal their strengths, the challenges they face, and discuss why policymakers shouldn’t give up on the prospect of a carbon price just yet. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2EsnD2s

Professor Kenneth Baldwin is Director of the Energy Change Institute at The Australian National University and Deputy Director of ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.