National Security Podcast: A new age of economic statecraft?

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Helen Mitchell and Dirk van der Kley join Will Stoltz to examine the so-called unprecedented regime of economic sanctions targeting Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

What are sanctions, and how do they work in practice? Which, if any, of the sanctions imposed on Russia are unprecedented, and will they have the desired impact? And how might economic statecraft be irrevocably changed following the conflict in Ukraine? Sir Roland Wilson Scholar Helen Mitchell and Research Fellow at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance Dr Dirk van der Kley join Senior Fellow for Public Policy at ANU National Security College Dr Will Stoltz to examine the economic statecraft at play, discuss the prominence of sanctions in the crisis response, and evaluate how they fit into the long-term strategic planning of liberal-democratic countries, especially in relation to China’s objectives in Taiwan. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3CL2ASs

Helen Mitchell is a Sir Roland Wilson PhD Scholar at The Australian National University (ANU) Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis. She is also an economist and former diplomat.

Dr Dirk van der Kley is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet).

Dr Will Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College.

