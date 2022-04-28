National Security Podcast: Abigail Bradshaw, Head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the third instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and Deputy Director-General of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Abigail Bradshaw CSC. Abigail explains the steps the ACSC has taken to achieve gender balance in their workforce and how they support working families. They also discuss her love of leadership and approach to helping others become amazing leaders themselves. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Kq8pqO

Abigail Bradshaw CSC is the Head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and Deputy Director-General of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). She worked in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, most recently as the Deputy Coordinator of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency and prior to that as the head of the National Security Division.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of ANU National Security College (NSC)’s Futures Council, having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

Find out more about the National Intelligence Community and National Security College Scholarships for Women, and careers at the Australian Signals Directorate and Australian Cyber Security Centre.

