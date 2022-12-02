National Security Podcast: Australia’s new geopolitical outlook

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor the Hon Gareth Evans, former Australian Foreign Minister and former Chancellor of The Australian National University, joins Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss repositioning Australia in a new geopolitical environment.

The Hon Gareth Evans AC KC FASSA FAIIA is a Distinguished Honorary Professor at The Australian National University (ANU), where he was Chancellor from 2010–19. He was a Cabinet Minister in the Hawke and Keating Labor Governments from 1983–96, in the posts of Attorney General, Minister for Resources and Energy, Minister for Transport and Communications and –from 1988–96 – Foreign Minister.

Professor Rory Medcalf AM is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than three decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, journalism and academia.

