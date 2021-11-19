National Security Podcast: Biotech in the Indo-Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr William Stoltz and Jennifer Jackett are joined by Dr Dirk van der Kley to discuss Shaping the Quad’s DNA, a paper he’s written for the Quad Tech Network’s QTN Series.



In the years ahead, biotechnology will be one of the most economically lucrative emerging technologies. Perhaps unsurprisingly, three ‘Quad’ governments – Japan, India, and the United States – have all recognised the need for dedicated bioeconomy or biotechnology strategies. In this special event recording, Dr William Stoltz and Jennifer Jackett are joined by Dr Dirk van der Kley from the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance to discuss his recent paper, Shaping the Quad’s DNA: How can Quad countries manage biotech’s opportunities and risks? . In the piece, Dirk argues that the Quad countries should work together on biotechnology standards, ethics, and joint research infrastructure initially, and that the Quad can play a role in shaping security discussions on biotechnology. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3oG87Dk

Dr Dirk van der Kley is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) who specialises in the theory of geoeconomics, international economic sanctions, international economic policy of the People’s Republic of China, and the effect of industrial policy on geopolitics. Dirk is a member of the ANU Working Group on Geoeconomics.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College (NSC). He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

Jennifer Jackett is a Sir Roland Wilson Scholar and PhD candidate at ANU National Security College. She is currently on leave from the Australian Government where she held roles across the national security community advising government on issues such as critical infrastructure security, foreign interference, counterterrorism, and international defence engagement.

