National Security Podcast: Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers on securing Australian democracy

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers joins Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation.

In the latest instalment of the Security Summit series on the National Security Podcast, Professor Rory Medcalf and Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers discuss the national security implications of electoral integrity, maintaining Australia’s democratic architecture, and how the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is responding to challenges like disinformation and foreign interference. They also explore the role of elections and the Commission in national security, how the AEC are taking a more active role in countering false narratives regarding elections, and the obstacles to delivering an election in an increasingly contested democratic environment. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3oqIuaP

Tom Rogers is the Australian Electoral Commissioner, a role he has held since 2014. Previously, he was the Deputy Electoral Commissioner, and State Manager and Australian Electoral Officer for New South Wales at the Australian Electoral Commission.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

