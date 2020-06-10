National Security Podcast: Foreign investment and national security

In this episode of National Security Podcast, we speak with the Perth USAsia Centre’s Dr Jeffrey Wilson about Australia’s new investment measures and a shift toward caution in the face of foreign purchasing power.

In recent years, many developed economies have been enhancing their foreign investment laws with a heightened focus on national security. On Friday 5 June, Australia announced that it would be following suit, introducing new screening measures to ensure foreign nationals and organisations would not endanger Australia by buying controlling stakes in sensitive areas of the economy. But what is driving this shift in the way countries view foreign investment, and why has Australia chosen now to readjust the way it understands its vulnerabilities and risks? Listen here: https://aca.st/4e7e6e

Dr Jeffrey Wilson is Research Director at the Perth USAsia Centre. He provides leadership and strategic direction in developing the Centre’s research program across its publications, policy and dialogue activities. Jeffrey specialises in the regional economic integration of the Indo-Pacific and has particular expertise in the politics of trade agreements, regional economic institutions, and Australia’s economic ties with Asia.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

