National Security Podcast: Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Australia and COVID-19

On 16 June, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne delivered a policy address to the National Security College on Australia and the world in the time of COVID-19. Her remarks, and the following discussion of Australia’s future in the region, make up this special episode of National Security Podcast.

Is China using the COVID-19 crisis as a reason to spread disinformation about Australia, and how can international institutions, such as the World Health Organization, be safeguarded so that they can do their work without outside interference? In this episode, we host the foreign minister’s speech on Australia’s place in the world and COVID-19 and her discussion with Professor Rory Medcalf, Head of the National Security College. Listen here: https://aca.st/c101c8

Senator the Hon Marise Payne is Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women in the Commonwealth Government. A Senator for New South Wales since 1997, she has more than two decades’ parliamentary experience including 12 years’ membership of the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade.

Professor Rory Medcalf is head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.