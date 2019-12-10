National Security Podcast: Freedom of the press

In the final National Security Podcast of the year, Rory Medcalf and Katherine Mansted discuss why press freedom matters to national security, look back on the big issues of 2019 and tell us what to look out for in national security in 2020.

Is press freedom a national security issue? If it is, what does that mean for Australia’s regional relations and its fight against foreign interference? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Katherine Mansted and Rory Medcalf discuss their recent submission to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and National Security on freedom of the press. They also unpack pivotal national security issues for the region in the past year and discuss what policymakers should keep an eye out for in 2020. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2RCIbJS

Rory Medcalf is the head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks and journalism.

Katherine Mansted is a Senior Adviser for Public Policy at the National Security College and a Non-resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.