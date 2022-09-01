National Security Podcast: Germany’s reality check on China

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, chair of the European Parliament’s China delegation Reinhard Bütikofer joins Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss how Europe, Germany, and Australia are approaching the China challenge.

In a fascinating conversation, Reinhard Bütikofer — a leading voice on Europe’s national security stance — reflects on the China challenge. He outlines how European and German views of China are shifting, and lessons for the Indo-Pacific from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bütikofer also describes the vital role Green Party voices have played in the shaping of German and European strategic policy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3R4Fn3X

Reinhard Bütikofer is one of the Co-Chairs of the European Green Party, and a Member of the European Parliament for the German Green Party (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen). He serves as the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with China and sits on the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

