National Security Podcast: How terrorism has changed since 9/11

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Nick Rasmussen, inaugural Executive Director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, and Kristy Campion, Lecturer of Terrorism Studies at Charles Sturt University, join Will Stoltz to unpack they ways terrorism and violent extremism have evolved since the 9/11 attacks, and how Australia and the United States are combatting these threats.

Nick Rasmussen is the inaugural Executive Director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), and former Director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center.

Dr Kristy Campion is a Lecturer of Terrorism Studies with the Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security at Charles Sturt University.

Dr William A Stoltz is the Policy Director at ANU National Security College.

