National Security Podcast: Indo-Pacific diplomacy and the war on Ukraine

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Tanvi Madan and Ben Herscovitch join Rory Medcalf in conversation to look at what impact the war on Ukraine might have on diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific.

How should India’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine be interpreted? What has China learned from Russia’s strategic miscalculations? And how will the war shift the diplomatic landscape in the Indo-Pacific? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Tanvi Madan, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Ben Herscovitch, Research Fellow at the ANU National Security College, join Professor Rory Medcalf to analyse the impact Russia’s invasion on Ukraine may have of diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3KgYswz

This discussion was recorded on Tuesday 29 March, before the reports emerged of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Ukraine.

Tanvi Madan is a Senior Fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy program, and Director of The India Project at the Brookings Institution. Tanvi is also a member of the NSC Futures Council.

Benjamin Herscovitch is a Research Fellow at the ANU National Security College and ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

