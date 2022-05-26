National Security Podcast: Post-election impressions with Duncan Lewis and Caitlin Byrne

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Major General (retd) Duncan Lewis and Professor Caitlin Byrne join Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss the potential policy implications of Australia’s change in government.



The 2022 federal election has brought a significant change to Australia’s political landscape. The election of a progressive Labor government led by Anthony Albanese ends nine years of conservative Coalition rule. But what does this mean for Australia’s foreign and security policy settings? To make sense of this shift, Major General Duncan Lewis, former Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Origination (ASIO), and Professor Caitlin Byrne, Director of the Griffith Asia Institute, join Professor Rory Medcalf in discussion. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sXjTvS

Major General (retd) Duncan Lewis AO DSC CSC is Professor in the Practice of National Security at ANU National Security College. Prior to this appointment he served as Director-General of Security and Head of ASIO.

Professor Caitlin Byrne is Director, Griffith Asia Institute and Faculty Fellow of the University of Southern California’s Centre for Public Diplomacy (CPD). She has worked across a range of senior leadership roles in government, industry and community with a focus on delivering change and reform.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

