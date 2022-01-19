National Security Podcast: Revitalising the Australia-United Kingdom security agenda

In the first episode of the National Security Podcast for 2022, Head of the ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf is joined by Royal United Services Institute Senior Research Fellow Veerle Nouwens to explore how the relationship between these two nations could adapt to an increasingly dynamic Indo-Pacific.

With ‘AUKMIN’ – the meeting of the Australian and United Kingdom Defence and Foreign Affairs ministers – anticipated soon, how might the partnership between the two countries be revitalised to meet new and emerging security challenges? Professor Rory Medcalf and Veerle Nouwens discuss how Australia and the United Kingdom could increase the impact of their ongoing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, exploring ideas drawn from their recent Policy Options Paper, Australia and the United Kingdom: an Indo-Pacific security agenda for a revitalised partnership. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3AcqOns

Veerle Nouwens is a Senior Research Fellow at the International Security Studies Department of the Royal United Services Institute, focusing on geopolitical relations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rory Medcalf is Head of the ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Policy Options Papers are the flagship publication from the ANU National Security College and offer short, evidence-based and forward-looking insights and recommendations for policymakers on topical national security issues facing Australia. Every paper in the series is informed by consultation and reviewed by practitioner and academic experts. This paper is available here.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.