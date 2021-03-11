National Security Podcast: Senator Kristina Keneally on the threat of right-wing extremism

In this episode of National Security Podcast, Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Government Accountability Senator Kristina Keneally joins Professor Rory Medcalf on the first episode of Security Summit with Rory Medcalf to discuss the threat right-wing extremism poses to Australia’s national security.

With right-wing extremism on the rise in Australia, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police are dramatically increasing the time and resources they spend on tracking and combating this threat to national security. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we launch our new stream – Security Summit with Rory Medcalf – by hosting Senator Kristina Keneally, member of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, to discuss the shape of the challenge, why it has increased in severity, and whether government has the right tools at its disposal to deal with right-wing extremism. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3coGloA

Senator Kristina Keneally is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Senate where she serves as the Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Government Accountability and member of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security. Prior to entering the Senate, Senator Keneally was Premier of New South Wales.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Chris Farnham is the producer of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. After serving as a soldier in the Australian Army, Chris has worked in roles throughout East Asia with a focus on geopolitics and regional security.

