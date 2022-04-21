National Security Podcast: The European Union’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, the European Union and French ambassadors to Australia join Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific ahead of the EU Indo-Pacific Forum, which will be hosted by ANU National Security College on 25 May 2022.

Why does the Indo-Pacific matter to the European Union? What is the significance of the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy? And how does the European Union see itself engaging in the Indo-Pacific in the future? The European Union’s Ambassador to Australia, His Excellency Dr Michael Pulch, and France’s Ambassador to Australia, His Excellency Jean-Pierre Thébault — representing the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union — join Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf to explore how the European Union is engaging with the strategic challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3L7n23w

This conversation precedes the upcoming EU Indo-Pacific Forum – hosted by ANU National Security College on 25 May — which will foster the exchange of ideas about the European Union’s engagement in the region. This event will complement the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, held in Paris in February 2022.

His Excellency Dr Michael Pulch is the European Union’s Ambassador to Australia.

His Excellency Jean-Pierre Thébault is France’s Ambassador to Australia.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

