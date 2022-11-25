National Security Podcast: Women in National Security LIVE with Nina Davidson, Catherine Burn and Abigail Bradshaw

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the final instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

To celebrate the final episode of the Women in National Security mini-series, the ANU National Security College hosted a networking event and live podcast recording with more than 250 women at the National Gallery of Australia. Our hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, were joined by Deputy Director-General at the Office of National Intelligence Nina Davidson, Deputy-Director General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service Catherine Burn, and Head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre Abigail Bradshaw. The panel answer audience questions, addressing issues of gender equality, leadership, and authenticity. Drawing on live opinion polling results at the event, Gai and Meg discuss personal heroes and the use of gender targets, among other topics. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3gx8r7d

Nina Davidson is Deputy Director-General Intelligence at the Office of National Intelligence (ONI). She joined ONI in October 2021 following six years as Head of Office at the Australian Government’s Productivity Commission.

Catherine Burn was appointed as the Australian Secret Intelligence Service’s Deputy-Director General Capability & Corporate Management in April 2018. Prior to this, Catherine had a distinguished career with the New South Wales Police Force reaching the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

Abigail Bradshaw CSC is the Head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and Deputy Director-General of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). She worked in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, most recently as the Deputy Coordinator of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency and prior to that as the Head of the National Security Division.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence, and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

All episodes of the Women in National Security mini-series are available here.

The Dr Margot McCarthy Scholarship for women in national security will be offered for the first time in 2023. This scholarship will provide women with financial aid in order to complete a Master of National Security Policy at The Australian National University.

