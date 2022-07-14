National Security Podcast: Working with India

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Lisa Singh, CEO of the Australia India Institute, and Dr David Brewster, Senior Fellow at ANU National Security College, join Will Stoltz to discuss the challenges and opportunities for greater cooperation with India on international security issues.

India will play a pivotal role in shaping international security in the decades to come. There are challenges and opportunities for greater cooperation between India and other democratic states like Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As the world adapts to the invasion of Ukraine and looks to potential conflicts that may arise elsewhere, we ask what practical steps Australia and other countries can do to ensure India fulfils its potential to secure and stabilise an uncertain world. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3IATj2e

For more, see the College’s recent Policy Options Paper, ‘New options for trilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific: Australia-India-United Kingdom’.

Lisa Singh is CEO of the Australia India Institute and a former Senator for Tasmania.

Dr David Brewster is a Senior Fellow at ANU National Security College.

Dr William A Stoltz is the Policy Director at ANU National Security College.

