Podcast: Australia’s climate narrative after the Biden summit

How significant was the recent climate summit hosted by United States President Joe Biden? What has been the international reaction to Australia’s focus on “technology not taxes”? And can Australian policymakers translate this US-led push to do more into rapid change in Australia’s policy landscape? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dr Arnagretta Hunter speaks to leading climate experts Professor Mark Howden, Dr Sophie Lewis, and Dr Imran Ahmad about the Biden summit and Australia’s climate policies. Listen here: https://bit.ly/333JZjs

Sophie Lewis is Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and the 2019 ACT Scientist of the Year. Her research has focused on links between climate change and extreme weather events and she has been a lead author on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports.

Imran Ahmad is Founding Director of Future Earth Australia, former Director of East-Asia and Pacific at the Global Green Growth Institute, and an Honorary Associate Professor at the Fenner School of Environment and Society.

Mark Howden is Director of the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy, and Disaster Solutions. Mark was a major contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports for the United Nations, for which he shares a Nobel Peace Prize.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

