Podcast: Can policymakers detoxify social media?

On this episode, our panel – Dr Jenny Davis, Dr Jennifer Hunt, and Yun Jiang – join us to discuss online hate, anti-social behaviour on digital platforms, and what policymakers can do about it.

There’s little doubt social media can, at times, become very unpleasant. From run of the mill rudeness all the way to hate speech, there is no shortage of social media horror stories from users. Women and people from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds – especially those in the public eye – are often subject to vile abuse online. But does it have to be this way? Can policymakers and the social media platforms do more to encourage greater civility and ensure people’s safety? And what can governments do to tackle hate speech and coordinated disinformation campaigns? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, our expert panel – Dr Jenny Davis, Dr Jennifer Hunt, and Yun Jiang – join us to discuss what we can do to make social media platforms safer, more respectful spaces. Listen here: https://bit.ly/34px1yF

Dr Jennifer Hunt is a Lecturer at the National Security College and a Research Associate at the US Studies Centre.

Dr Jenny Davis is a Senior Lecturer at The Australian National University’s School of Sociology. Her research focuses on status, stigma, and identity, along with technology and the politics of digital design.

Yun Jiang is a researcher at the Australian Centre on China in World and Co-Editor of China Neican, a newsletter that decodes China issues with concise, timely, and policy-focused analysis. Her research interests include geo-economics, Australia-China relations, and Chinese-Australians.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

