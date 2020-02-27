Podcast: Climate change and the high price of doing nothing

In this episode of Policy Forum Pod, our expert panel counts the cost of inaction on climate change.

In recent times, much attention has been paid to the costs of new climate change policies. From job losses, to higher electricity prices, to new taxes, these tolls have been touted far and wide. But what about the cost of inaction? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we’re joined by an expert panel – Professor Quentin Grafton, Dr Arnagretta Hunter, and Honorary Associate Professor Imran Ahmad – to ask what Australians are paying, and likely to pay into the future, if the country continues on its current trajectory. Listen here: https://aca.st/d0c943

Dr Imran Ahmad is Founding Director of Future Earth Australia, former Director of East-Asia and Pacific at the Global Green Growth Institute, and an Honorary Associate Professor at the Fenner School of Environment and Society.

Dr Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for The Australian National University Medical School.

Professor Quentin Grafton is Professor of Economics at Crawford School, an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

