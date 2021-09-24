Podcast: Ending violence against women and their children

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Chief Executive Officer of Our Watch Patty Kinnersly joins us to discuss the role all Australians have in ending violence against women and their children.

Patty Kinnersly is CEO of Our Watch, an independent not-for-profit organisation and national leader in the primary prevention of violence against women and their children in Australia.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for the ANU Medical School.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

