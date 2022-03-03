Podcast: Globalisation and the search for common ground

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Anthea Roberts and Nicolas Lamp – authors of The Six Faces of Globalization: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Why it Matters – join us to discuss the need for empathy in the debates about economic globalisation.

For decades, the principles of economic globalisation have been key to shaping public policy, but the status quo assumption that globalisation is good for all is being seriously challenged. How can we all better understand the different narratives surrounding globalisation, from the ‘establishment narrative’ to the rise of right-wing populist critiques? What role do international organisations have to play into the future? And how can policymakers encourage constructive, good-faith conversations about what’s best for all? Professor Anthea Roberts from The Australian National University (ANU) and Associate Professor Nicolas Lamp from Queen’s University in Canada join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss these crucial questions. Listen here: https://bit.ly/35OHDK9

Anthea Roberts is a Professor at the School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet), an interdisciplinary researcher, and legal scholar. Anthea also chairs the ANU Working Group on Geoeconomics and co-author of Six Faces of Globalization: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Why It Matters.

Nicolas Lamp is Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law at Queen’s University and co-author of Six Faces of Globalization: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Why It Matters.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Six Faces of Globalization: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Why It Matters, Anthea Roberts and Nicolas Lamp (2021)

Is International Law International, Anthea Roberts (2017)

