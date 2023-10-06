Podcast: History is calling with Peter Yu

In this episode, we speak to Professor Peter Yu about what the First Nations Voice to Parliament means for our past, our present, and our future as a nation and the vital role universities play in teaching people to bridge relationship gaps.

Professor Yu says current indigenous policy is a cost benefit failure, and tax payers should want better for their money, and the Voice will make that happen.

Professor Peter Yu is a Yawuru man from Broome in the Kimberley. He is currently the inaugural Vice-President, First Nations Portfolio here at the Australian National University – and we are so privileged to have Peter as a colleague and a leader here at the ANU.

Peter has over 40 years’ experience in Indigenous development and advocacy in the Kimberley, and at the state, national and international levels. He was Executive Director of the Kimberley Land Council, and a member of the national leadership team negotiating the Federal Government’s response to the 1992 Mabo High Court judgement.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

You can find full show notes on the Crawford School of Public Policy LinkedIn account.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum.